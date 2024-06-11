Australian dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Czech korunas is currently 15,199 today, reflecting a 0.337% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.661% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 15,209 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 14,992 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.297% increase in value.