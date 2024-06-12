Czech koruna to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Australian dollars is currently 0,066 today, reflecting a -0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.310% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,067 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,066 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.300% increase in value.