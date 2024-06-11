Australian dollar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 350.189 today, reflecting a -0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.640% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 353.549 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 348.516 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.934% decrease in value.