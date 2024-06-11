Australian dollar to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 4,567 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.507% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 4,618 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 4,538 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.930% decrease in value.