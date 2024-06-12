Armenian dram to US dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to US dollars is currently 0,003 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to US dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,003 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,003 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.450% increase in value.