Armenian dram to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Indian rupees is currently 0,215 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 0.205% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,216 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,214 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.465% increase in value.