50 amd
0.47 aed

֏1.000 AMD = د.إ0.009467 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:41
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AMD0,00947 AED
5 AMD0,04734 AED
10 AMD0,09467 AED
20 AMD0,18934 AED
50 AMD0,47336 AED
100 AMD0,94672 AED
250 AMD2,36681 AED
500 AMD4,73362 AED
1000 AMD9,46724 AED
2000 AMD18,93448 AED
5000 AMD47,33620 AED
10000 AMD94,67240 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Armenian Dram
1 AED105,62700 AMD
5 AED528,13500 AMD
10 AED1.056,27000 AMD
20 AED2.112,54000 AMD
50 AED5.281,35000 AMD
100 AED10.562,70000 AMD
250 AED26.406,75000 AMD
500 AED52.813,50000 AMD
1000 AED105.627,00000 AMD
2000 AED211.254,00000 AMD
5000 AED528.135,00000 AMD
10000 AED1.056.270,00000 AMD