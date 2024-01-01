Convert AED to AMD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Armenian drams

1,000 aed
1,05,668 amd

د.إ1.000 AED = ֏105.7 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
Track the exchange rate
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Armenian Dram
1 AED105,66800 AMD
5 AED528,34000 AMD
10 AED1.056,68000 AMD
20 AED2.113,36000 AMD
50 AED5.283,40000 AMD
100 AED10.566,80000 AMD
250 AED26.417,00000 AMD
500 AED52.834,00000 AMD
1000 AED105.668,00000 AMD
2000 AED211.336,00000 AMD
5000 AED528.340,00000 AMD
10000 AED1.056.680,00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AMD0,00946 AED
5 AMD0,04732 AED
10 AMD0,09464 AED
20 AMD0,18927 AED
50 AMD0,47318 AED
100 AMD0,94636 AED
250 AMD2,36589 AED
500 AMD4,73178 AED
1000 AMD9,46357 AED
2000 AMD18,92714 AED
5000 AMD47,31785 AED
10000 AMD94,63570 AED