Convert ALL to XOF at the real exchange rate

10 Albanian leks to CFA francs BCEAO

10 all
65 xof

Lek1.000 ALL = CFA6.538 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
How to convert Albanian leks to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ALL6,53778 XOF
5 ALL32,68890 XOF
10 ALL65,37780 XOF
20 ALL130,75560 XOF
50 ALL326,88900 XOF
100 ALL653,77800 XOF
250 ALL1.634,44500 XOF
500 ALL3.268,89000 XOF
1000 ALL6.537,78000 XOF
2000 ALL13.075,56000 XOF
5000 ALL32.688,90000 XOF
10000 ALL65.377,80000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Albanian Lek
1 XOF0,15296 ALL
5 XOF0,76479 ALL
10 XOF1,52957 ALL
20 XOF3,05914 ALL
50 XOF7,64785 ALL
100 XOF15,29570 ALL
250 XOF38,23925 ALL
500 XOF76,47850 ALL
1000 XOF152,95700 ALL
2000 XOF305,91400 ALL
5000 XOF764,78500 ALL
10000 XOF1.529,57000 ALL