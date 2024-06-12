Albanian lek to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Uzbekistan soms is currently 135,046 today, reflecting a -0.390% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.502% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 137,506 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 134,932 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.570% decrease in value.