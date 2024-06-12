Albanian lek to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Uruguayan pesos is currently 0,416 today, reflecting a 0.078% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.007% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,424 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,415 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -1.829% decrease in value.