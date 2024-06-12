Albanian lek to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Seychellois rupees is currently 0,145 today, reflecting a 0.397% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.633% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,158 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,144 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.858% increase in value.