Albanian lek to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Rwandan francs is currently 13,993 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -0.674% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 14,140 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 13,940 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.598% decrease in value.