250 Albanian leks to Omani rials

Convert ALL to OMR at the real exchange rate

250 all
1.031 omr

Lek1.000 ALL = ر.ع.0.004124 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.65857.3451.51383.563
1 EUR1.07410.8431.47763.00761.5971.62589.76
1 GBP1.2741.18611.75274.72173.0491.927106.447
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.65241.6981.160.762

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Omani Rial
1 ALL0,00412 OMR
5 ALL0,02062 OMR
10 ALL0,04124 OMR
20 ALL0,08247 OMR
50 ALL0,20618 OMR
100 ALL0,41237 OMR
250 ALL1,03091 OMR
500 ALL2,06183 OMR
1000 ALL4,12365 OMR
2000 ALL8,24730 OMR
5000 ALL20,61825 OMR
10000 ALL41,23650 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Albanian Lek
1 OMR242,50400 ALL
5 OMR1.212,52000 ALL
10 OMR2.425,04000 ALL
20 OMR4.850,08000 ALL
50 OMR12.125,20000 ALL
100 OMR24.250,40000 ALL
250 OMR60.626,00000 ALL
500 OMR121.252,00000 ALL
1000 OMR242.504,00000 ALL
2000 OMR485.008,00000 ALL
5000 OMR1.212.520,00000 ALL
10000 OMR2.425.040,00000 ALL