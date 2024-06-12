Albanian lek to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Nigerian nairas is currently 16,259 today, reflecting a 0.471% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a 0.089% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 16,319 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 15,658 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 2.956% increase in value.