Albanian lek to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Mozambican meticals is currently 0,682 today, reflecting a -0.119% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -0.925% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 0,691 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,680 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.598% decrease in value.