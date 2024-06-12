Albanian lek to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Mauritian rupees is currently 0.510 today, reflecting a 1.432% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -0.543% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.515 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0.497 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -3.288% decrease in value.