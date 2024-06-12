Albanian lek to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 0.421 today, reflecting a -0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.138% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0.429 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0.420 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.815% increase in value.