Albanian lek to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to South Korean wons is currently 14,750 today, reflecting a -0.343% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -0.683% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 14,890 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 14,729 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.314% increase in value.