Albanian lek to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Kyrgystani soms is currently 0,935 today, reflecting a -0.781% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.647% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 0,952 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,935 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.598% decrease in value.