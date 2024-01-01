1 Albanian lek to Isle of Man pounds

Convert ALL to IMP at the real exchange rate

1 all
0.01 imp

Lek1.000 ALL = £0.008403 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:21
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Isle of Man pound
1 ALL0,00840 IMP
5 ALL0,04202 IMP
10 ALL0,08403 IMP
20 ALL0,16807 IMP
50 ALL0,42017 IMP
100 ALL0,84034 IMP
250 ALL2,10085 IMP
500 ALL4,20171 IMP
1000 ALL8,40341 IMP
2000 ALL16,80682 IMP
5000 ALL42,01705 IMP
10000 ALL84,03410 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Albanian Lek
1 IMP118,99900 ALL
5 IMP594,99500 ALL
10 IMP1.189,99000 ALL
20 IMP2.379,98000 ALL
50 IMP5.949,95000 ALL
100 IMP11.899,90000 ALL
250 IMP29.749,75000 ALL
500 IMP59.499,50000 ALL
1000 IMP118.999,00000 ALL
2000 IMP237.998,00000 ALL
5000 IMP594.995,00000 ALL
10000 IMP1.189.990,00000 ALL