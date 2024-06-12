Albanian lek to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Guinean francs is currently 92.208 today, reflecting a -0.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.016% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 93.385 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 91.690 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.586% decrease in value.