Albanian lek to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 1,103 today, reflecting a -0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a 0.166% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 1,104 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,098 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.423% decrease in value.