Albanian lek to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Belarusian rubles is currently 0,035 today, reflecting a -0.324% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.213% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0,035 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,035 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.914% increase in value.