Albanian lek to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Bangladeshi takas is currently 1,260 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -0.829% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 1,276 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1,255 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.598% decrease in value.