2,000 all
19,311.90 ars

Lek1.000 ALL = $9.656 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37558.6857.3571.5183.56
1 EUR1.07410.8431.47763.02861.6071.62289.752
1 GBP1.2741.18611.75274.77973.0931.925106.485
1 CAD0.7270.6770.571142.68441.7221.09960.782

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Argentine Peso
1 ALL9,65595 ARS
5 ALL48,27975 ARS
10 ALL96,55950 ARS
20 ALL193,11900 ARS
50 ALL482,79750 ARS
100 ALL965,59500 ARS
250 ALL2.413,98750 ARS
500 ALL4.827,97500 ARS
1000 ALL9.655,95000 ARS
2000 ALL19.311,90000 ARS
5000 ALL48.279,75000 ARS
10000 ALL96.559,50000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Albanian Lek
1 ARS0,10356 ALL
5 ARS0,51782 ALL
10 ARS1,03563 ALL
20 ARS2,07126 ALL
50 ARS5,17815 ALL
100 ARS10,35630 ALL
250 ARS25,89075 ALL
500 ARS51,78150 ALL
1000 ARS103,56300 ALL
2000 ARS207,12600 ALL
5000 ARS517,81500 ALL
10000 ARS1.035,63000 ALL