United Arab Emirates dirham to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Tanzanian shillings is currently 710,887 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.264% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 710,887 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 708,077 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.288% increase in value.