United Arab Emirates dirham to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to New Taiwan dollars is currently 8,811 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.073% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8,821 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 8,777 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.490% increase in value.