5,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkish liras

Convert AED to TRY at the real exchange rate

5,000 aed
44,080.05 try

د.إ1.000 AED = TL8.816 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:07
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.562278.60.9310.78558.6911.37518.591
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.729299.16110.84363.0221.47719.963

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 AED8,81601 TRY
5 AED44,08005 TRY
10 AED88,16010 TRY
20 AED176,32020 TRY
50 AED440,80050 TRY
100 AED881,60100 TRY
250 AED2.204,00250 TRY
500 AED4.408,00500 TRY
1000 AED8.816,01000 TRY
2000 AED17.632,02000 TRY
5000 AED44.080,05000 TRY
10000 AED88.160,10000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TRY0,11343 AED
5 TRY0,56715 AED
10 TRY1,13430 AED
20 TRY2,26860 AED
50 TRY5,67150 AED
100 TRY11,34300 AED
250 TRY28,35750 AED
500 TRY56,71500 AED
1000 TRY113,43000 AED
2000 TRY226,86000 AED
5000 TRY567,15000 AED
10000 TRY1.134,30000 AED