amount-spellout.10000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkish liras

Convert AED to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 aed
88,148.20 try

د.إ1.000 AED = TL8.815 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:06
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 AED8,81482 TRY
5 AED44,07410 TRY
10 AED88,14820 TRY
20 AED176,29640 TRY
50 AED440,74100 TRY
100 AED881,48200 TRY
250 AED2.203,70500 TRY
500 AED4.407,41000 TRY
1000 AED8.814,82000 TRY
2000 AED17.629,64000 TRY
5000 AED44.074,10000 TRY
10000 AED88.148,20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TRY0,11345 AED
5 TRY0,56723 AED
10 TRY1,13445 AED
20 TRY2,26890 AED
50 TRY5,67225 AED
100 TRY11,34450 AED
250 TRY28,36125 AED
500 TRY56,72250 AED
1000 TRY113,44500 AED
2000 TRY226,89000 AED
5000 TRY567,22500 AED
10000 TRY1.134,45000 AED