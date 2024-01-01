Convert AED to TJS at the real exchange rate

500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tajikistani somonis

500 aed
1,481.91 tjs

د.إ1.000 AED = SM2.964 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.561278.60.9310.78558.6891.37518.586
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.715299.11910.84363.0111.47719.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AED2,96382 TJS
5 AED14,81910 TJS
10 AED29,63820 TJS
20 AED59,27640 TJS
50 AED148,19100 TJS
100 AED296,38200 TJS
250 AED740,95500 TJS
500 AED1.481,91000 TJS
1000 AED2.963,82000 TJS
2000 AED5.927,64000 TJS
5000 AED14.819,10000 TJS
10000 AED29.638,20000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TJS0,33740 AED
5 TJS1,68702 AED
10 TJS3,37403 AED
20 TJS6,74806 AED
50 TJS16,87015 AED
100 TJS33,74030 AED
250 TJS84,35075 AED
500 TJS168,70150 AED
1000 TJS337,40300 AED
2000 TJS674,80600 AED
5000 TJS1.687,01500 AED
10000 TJS3.374,03000 AED