United Arab Emirates dirham to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Thai bahts is currently 10,001 today, reflecting a -0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.249% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 10,054 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 9,895 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.596% increase in value.