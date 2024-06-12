United Arab Emirates dirham to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Seychellois rupees is currently 3,715 today, reflecting a 0.297% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -1.151% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 3,972 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 3,641 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.853% increase in value.