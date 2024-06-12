United Arab Emirates dirham to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 2.047,750 today, reflecting a -0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -0.157% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 2.051,350 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2.047,540 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.077% decrease in value.