5,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Pakistani rupees

5,000 aed
3,79,249 pkr

د.إ1.000 AED = ₨75.85 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:31
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Pakistani Rupee
1 AED75,84980 PKR
5 AED379,24900 PKR
10 AED758,49800 PKR
20 AED1.516,99600 PKR
50 AED3.792,49000 PKR
100 AED7.584,98000 PKR
250 AED18.962,45000 PKR
500 AED37.924,90000 PKR
1000 AED75.849,80000 PKR
2000 AED151.699,60000 PKR
5000 AED379.249,00000 PKR
10000 AED758.498,00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PKR0,01318 AED
5 PKR0,06592 AED
10 PKR0,13184 AED
20 PKR0,26368 AED
50 PKR0,65920 AED
100 PKR1,31840 AED
250 PKR3,29600 AED
500 PKR6,59200 AED
1000 PKR13,18400 AED
2000 PKR26,36800 AED
5000 PKR65,92000 AED
10000 PKR131,84000 AED