United Arab Emirates dirham to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Pakistani rupees is currently 75,850 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -0.074% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 76,041 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 75,789 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.237% increase in value.