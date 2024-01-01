5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Omani rials

Convert AED to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 aed
0.524 omr

د.إ1.000 AED = ر.ع.0.1048 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Omani Rial
1 AED0,10482 OMR
5 AED0,52408 OMR
10 AED1,04816 OMR
20 AED2,09632 OMR
50 AED5,24080 OMR
100 AED10,48160 OMR
250 AED26,20400 OMR
500 AED52,40800 OMR
1000 AED104,81600 OMR
2000 AED209,63200 OMR
5000 AED524,08000 OMR
10000 AED1.048,16000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 OMR9,54051 AED
5 OMR47,70255 AED
10 OMR95,40510 AED
20 OMR190,81020 AED
50 OMR477,02550 AED
100 OMR954,05100 AED
250 OMR2.385,12750 AED
500 OMR4.770,25500 AED
1000 OMR9.540,51000 AED
2000 OMR19.081,02000 AED
5000 OMR47.702,55000 AED
10000 OMR95.405,10000 AED