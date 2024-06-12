United Arab Emirates dirham to Omani rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Omani rials is currently 0,105 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -0.006% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 0,105 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,105 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.128% increase in value.