United Arab Emirates dirham to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 10,033 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.118% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 10,063 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 10,017 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.380% increase in value.