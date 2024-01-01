100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nigerian nairas

Convert AED to NGN at the real exchange rate

100 aed
41,224.90 ngn

د.إ1.000 AED = ₦412.2 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Nigerian Naira
1 AED412,24900 NGN
5 AED2.061,24500 NGN
10 AED4.122,49000 NGN
20 AED8.244,98000 NGN
50 AED20.612,45000 NGN
100 AED41.224,90000 NGN
250 AED103.062,25000 NGN
500 AED206.124,50000 NGN
1000 AED412.249,00000 NGN
2000 AED824.498,00000 NGN
5000 AED2.061.245,00000 NGN
10000 AED4.122.490,00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NGN0,00243 AED
5 NGN0,01213 AED
10 NGN0,02426 AED
20 NGN0,04851 AED
50 NGN0,12129 AED
100 NGN0,24257 AED
250 NGN0,60643 AED
500 NGN1,21286 AED
1000 NGN2,42572 AED
2000 NGN4,85144 AED
5000 NGN12,12860 AED
10000 NGN24,25720 AED