United Arab Emirates dirham to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Nigerian nairas is currently 412,652 today, reflecting a 0.641% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 1.091% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 414,963 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 396,463 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 3.016% increase in value.