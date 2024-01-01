Convert AED to MRU at the real exchange rate

1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Mauritanian ouguiyas

1 aed
10.70 mru

د.إ1.000 AED = UM10.70 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.558278.60.9310.78558.6821.37518.582
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.741299.21610.84363.0251.47719.957

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AED10,69780 MRU
5 AED53,48900 MRU
10 AED106,97800 MRU
20 AED213,95600 MRU
50 AED534,89000 MRU
100 AED1.069,78000 MRU
250 AED2.674,45000 MRU
500 AED5.348,90000 MRU
1000 AED10.697,80000 MRU
2000 AED21.395,60000 MRU
5000 AED53.489,00000 MRU
10000 AED106.978,00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MRU0,09348 AED
5 MRU0,46739 AED
10 MRU0,93477 AED
20 MRU1,86955 AED
50 MRU4,67387 AED
100 MRU9,34773 AED
250 MRU23,36933 AED
500 MRU46,73865 AED
1000 MRU93,47730 AED
2000 MRU186,95460 AED
5000 MRU467,38650 AED
10000 MRU934,77300 AED