United Arab Emirates dirham to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 10,698 today, reflecting a 0.203% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -0.023% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 10,759 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 10,674 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.782% increase in value.