United Arab Emirates dirham to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Macanese patacas is currently 2,190 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -0.003% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 2,191 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2,190 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.031% decrease in value.