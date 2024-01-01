Convert AED to LRD at the real exchange rate

5,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Liberian dollars

5,000 aed
2,63,941.50 lrd

د.إ1.000 AED = L$52.79 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.559278.60.9310.78558.7011.37518.58
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7030.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.751299.24410.84363.0511.47719.957

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Liberian Dollar
1 AED52,78830 LRD
5 AED263,94150 LRD
10 AED527,88300 LRD
20 AED1.055,76600 LRD
50 AED2.639,41500 LRD
100 AED5.278,83000 LRD
250 AED13.197,07500 LRD
500 AED26.394,15000 LRD
1000 AED52.788,30000 LRD
2000 AED105.576,60000 LRD
5000 AED263.941,50000 LRD
10000 AED527.883,00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LRD0,01894 AED
5 LRD0,09472 AED
10 LRD0,18944 AED
20 LRD0,37887 AED
50 LRD0,94718 AED
100 LRD1,89436 AED
250 LRD4,73590 AED
500 LRD9,47180 AED
1000 LRD18,94360 AED
2000 LRD37,88720 AED
5000 LRD94,71800 AED
10000 LRD189,43600 AED