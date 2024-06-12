United Arab Emirates dirham to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Liberian dollars is currently 52,788 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.045% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 52,794 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 52,763 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.026% increase in value.