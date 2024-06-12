United Arab Emirates dirham to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Lebanese pounds is currently 24366.700 today, reflecting a 0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 24450.300 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 24358.300 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.341% decrease in value.