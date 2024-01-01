10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Jamaican dollars

Convert AED to JMD at the real exchange rate

10 aed
423.41 jmd

د.إ1.000 AED = J$42.34 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.5445278.60.9310.78477558.70711.3748518.5802
1 INR0.011969713.334750.01114340.00939350.7027050.01645650.222399
1 PKR0.003589370.29987310.00334160.002816850.2107220.004934850.0666913
1 EUR1.0741589.7393299.25810.84297563.06021.476819.9579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Jamaican Dollar
1 AED42.34080 JMD
5 AED211.70400 JMD
10 AED423.40800 JMD
20 AED846.81600 JMD
50 AED2117.04000 JMD
100 AED4234.08000 JMD
250 AED10585.20000 JMD
500 AED21170.40000 JMD
1000 AED42340.80000 JMD
2000 AED84681.60000 JMD
5000 AED211704.00000 JMD
10000 AED423408.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 JMD0.02362 AED
5 JMD0.11809 AED
10 JMD0.23618 AED
20 JMD0.47236 AED
50 JMD1.18090 AED
100 JMD2.36179 AED
250 JMD5.90448 AED
500 JMD11.80895 AED
1000 JMD23.61790 AED
2000 JMD47.23580 AED
5000 JMD118.08950 AED
10000 JMD236.17900 AED