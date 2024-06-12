United Arab Emirates dirham to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Indian rupees is currently 22,749 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.049% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 22,772 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 22,680 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.134% decrease in value.