United Arab Emirates dirham to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Guinean francs is currently 2.343,340 today, reflecting a 0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.091% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 2.348,530 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2.331,280 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.456% decrease in value.